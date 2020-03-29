FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,778.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $5,778.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000725 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001373 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 451,596,708 coins and its circulating supply is 435,873,968 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

