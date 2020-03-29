GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 27th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,374,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,671 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 743,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 71,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

