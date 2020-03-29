Gas Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.77 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $9.77 million and $7.49 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00015720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Koinex, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Bitinka, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Koinex, Binance, Switcheo Network, DragonEX, OKEx, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

