General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

