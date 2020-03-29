General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $512,077,000 after purchasing an additional 222,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $269,034,000 after purchasing an additional 454,441 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.