Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00009559 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $348,108.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.02516825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193232 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ovis and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

