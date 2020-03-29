Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 125,452 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Hilton Hotels worth $474,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $3,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Nomura cut their price target on Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $69.15 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

