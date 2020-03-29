Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 151,437 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,937,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,437 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of General Mills worth $477,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

