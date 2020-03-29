Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 269,719 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,372,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,719 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Eversource Energy worth $456,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after buying an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after buying an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after buying an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after buying an additional 513,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.92.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ES opened at $80.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

