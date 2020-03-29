Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 556,911 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,911 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of FirstEnergy worth $415,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,802,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

