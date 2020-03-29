Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 716,115 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 716,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of HP worth $444,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 490.6% during the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $16.86 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

