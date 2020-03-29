Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,230 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of VF worth $435,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of VF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VF by 1,243.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. Bank of America downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of VF from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

NYSE VFC opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

