Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 179,467 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Motorola Solutions worth $428,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after buying an additional 654,492 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,934,000 after buying an additional 308,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $13.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.