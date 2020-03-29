Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 251,163 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,163 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Edison International worth $421,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Edison International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. 2,840,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,270. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

