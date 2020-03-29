Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 40,153 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Cummins worth $495,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.53.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $131.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.77. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

