Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 436,609 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Tyson Foods worth $475,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

