Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304,935 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Discover Financial Services worth $437,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

