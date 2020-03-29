Geode Capital Management LLC Has $417.01 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of TE Connectivity worth $417,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,906. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

