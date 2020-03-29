Geode Capital Management LLC Has $431.64 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Constellation Brands worth $431,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.15.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

