Geode Capital Management LLC Has $439.73 Million Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,043 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of PPL worth $439,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

