Geode Capital Management LLC Has $489 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Travelers Companies worth $488,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $99.95 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

