Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 211,233 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Amphenol worth $508,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after buying an additional 839,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after buying an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after buying an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $54,628,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $45,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

