Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of SBA Communications worth $451,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,419,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,044,000 after buying an additional 149,448 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,497,000 after buying an additional 141,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.93.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $261.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.73. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $192.43 and a 1 year high of $309.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.62 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

