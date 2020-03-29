Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,184 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of ONEOK worth $483,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG raised its position in ONEOK by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 24,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ONEOK by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in ONEOK by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

