Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $525,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.