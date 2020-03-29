Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317,185 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Agilent Technologies worth $413,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

