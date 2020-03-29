Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of AutoZone worth $547,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,232.29.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO opened at $851.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $997.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,109.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

