Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 217,332 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,332 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Delta Air Lines worth $476,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

NYSE:DAL opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.