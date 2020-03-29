Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 227,564 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $488,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $143.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $131,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

