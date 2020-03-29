Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,424 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Iqvia worth $426,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. 3,063,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.78.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

