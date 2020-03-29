Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 73,986 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $419,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.64.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,180,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $9.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.60. 786,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.85. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.