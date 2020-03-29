Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 84,692 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of PPG Industries worth $426,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from to in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.72.

NYSE PPG traded down $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 1,669,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,842. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

