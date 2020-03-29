Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $494,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $117.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.