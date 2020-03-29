Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Willis Towers Watson worth $420,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 623,864 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,973,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of WLTW traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

