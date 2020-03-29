Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 938,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Williams Companies worth $449,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $13.91 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

