Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 421,557 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,907,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Johnson Controls International worth $443,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 65,031 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 125.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 156,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 87,038 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

