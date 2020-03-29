Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Holdings Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Insiders purchased a total of 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

