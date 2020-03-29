Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.74% of Glaukos worth $94,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

GKOS stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

