GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,407 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,327 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after buying an additional 1,475,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after buying an additional 6,761,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after buying an additional 155,988 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,443,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,215,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,119,000 after buying an additional 275,935 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 74.76%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.