Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. The stock had a trading volume of 836,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.