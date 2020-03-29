Global Currency Reserve Hits One Day Volume of $219.00 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $163,309.94 and approximately $219.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019344 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,983,201 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

