Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Globant worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

Shares of GLOB traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.31. 296,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.65. Globant SA has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

