Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 27th total of 261,900 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GLBS opened at $0.60 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

