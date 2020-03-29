Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.78.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

GMED opened at $41.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

