GoldCoin Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $152,534.40 and $151.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00624101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000284 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

