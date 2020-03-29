Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 46,284 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,284 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Grand Canyon Education worth $26,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

