Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 98,867 Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.60% of CNX Resources worth $26,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4,152.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,719,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,284.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 411,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $944.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. CNX Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

