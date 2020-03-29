Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Under Armour worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,037,000 after acquiring an additional 142,581 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UA. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Under Armour stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.39. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

