Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 108,786 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,786 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $29,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

