Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 235,702 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 313.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Solaredge Technologies worth $29,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 10,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,118,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,999 shares in the company, valued at $18,923,294.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,927,786 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

